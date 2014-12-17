Game Of The Year Free Game - FULL TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Promotion Terms & Conditions

The "Game Of The Year Free Game" promotion ("Promotion") is open to people aged 18 years and over who are resident in a Green Man Gaming trading country ("Applicable Countries") except employees and immediate families of the Promoter, or anyone else professionally connected with the Promotion ("Participants").

The Promotional site is open for Participants to claim and redeem their Free game from Thursday 18th December 2014 to Friday 2nd January 2015 at 23:59 GMT (the "Promotion Period") or while stocks last.

To participate in this Promotion, all Participants must complete the following steps during the Promotion Period:

Visit https://www.playfire.com/a/register/user

and enter the required details including a valid email address ("Applicable Email Address").

The Participant must complete this form and submit details – by submitting these details and requesting the Free Game the Participant is accepting these Terms and Conditions, including opt-in to Green Man Gaming and Playfire communications.

The Participant must link their Playfire account with a valid Steam Account for a period of 90 days.

The Participant will receive emails to acknowledge their participation in the Free Game Promotion and validate their Steam account, and the second with their Steam key for the Free Game. (Note: the second email may take longer than 24 hours to send)

One Free Game only per valid Participant, household or IP address while stocks last.

The Free Game will be activated on Steam and will require the Participant to have a valid Steam account.

The Participant should note that Regional restrictions may apply to the Free Game and the Promotion.

By registering for the Promotion, the Participant agrees that they meet the age certification criteria of the game and the age declared in the submission form completed on https://www.playfire.com/a/register/user

Participants must supply a valid email address and this must be the same email address (Applicable Email Address). Failure to provide the Applicable Email Address will invalidate your redemption of the Free Game.

By accepting the Free Game offer and submitting their details, the Participant is agreeing to be bound by the Terms and Conditions of this Promotion and the Terms and Conditions of Green Man Gaming Ltd. http://www.greenmangaming.com/terms-and-conditions/ and Playfire Ltd https://www.playfire.com/a/terms

If the Participant wishes to unlink their Steam account and/or delete their Green Man Gaming /Playfire account within 90 days of receiving the Free Game, the Promoter reserves the right to have the Free Game deactivated at their sole discretion.

The Promotion will finish and the Free Game offer will be withdrawn when stock of the Free Game is depleted.

By submitting their details for the Promotion the Participant is also agreeing to be opted-in to be contacted by Green Man Gaming Ltd.. The Participant may opt-out at any subsequent time by visiting Settings > Personal Profile in their Green Man Gaming account (https://www.greenmangaming.com/user/account/#setti... - when signed in) or by using an unsubscribe link in applicable communication.

If the redeemed activation key for the Free Game is found to be ineffective upon receipt, the Promoter must be notified in writing within 7 days of receipt, otherwise the Free Game will be deemed to be accepted as received. This does not affect your statutory rights (if any).

If there is any reason to believe that there has been a breach of the Terms and Conditions or incorrect, illegible, fraudulent or other invalid or improper information has been provided, the Promoter may at their sole discretion refuse to process an entry or fulfil any Free Game.

The Promoter may withdraw this Promotion at any time or amend the offer at their sole discretion.

The Promoter is: Green Man Gaming Ltd, Hamilton House, Mabledon Place, London WC1H 9BB.