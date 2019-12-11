The Game Awards 2019 livestream: where and when to watch

The Game Awards 2019 will be livestreamed this week, and as usual we expect Geoff Keighley's big show to be a mix of awards, musical acts (Green Day and Chvrches are showing up this year), and world premier trailers and announcements. In the past, the event has served as the reveal stage for games such as No Man's Sky, Mortal Kombat 11, and The Outer Worlds. Last year we even saw a Dragon Age tease, and there are hints we'll see more from BioWare this year. It's a bite-sized E3 in December.

The Game Awards will be broadcast this Thursday, December 12 at 5:30 pm PST. That's 8:30 pm Eastern, and 1:30 am on Friday in the UK. If you're unsure when that is in your timezone, here's a guide.

I've embedded the Twitch stream above, but The Game Awards will also be broadcast on YouTube, Mixer, and elsewhere. If you miss it, we'll be covering all the announcements as they happen.

At the time of writing, you can still cast a vote in each award category. Here are the nominees:

Game of the Year:

Control (Remedy/505 Games)

(Remedy/505 Games) Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

(Kojima Productions/SIE) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

(Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo) Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)

(Capcom/Capcom) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

(From Software/Activision) The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Game Direction:

Control (Remedy/505 Games)

(Remedy/505 Games) Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

(Kojima Productions/SIE) Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)

(Capcom/Capcom) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

(From Software/Activision) Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

Best Narrative:

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo/Focus Home)

(Asobo/Focus Home) Control (Remedy/505)

(Remedy/505) Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

(Kojima Productions/SIE) Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

(ZA/UM) The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Art Direction:

Control (Remedy/505)

(Remedy/505) Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

(Kojima Productions/SIE) Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

(Nomada Studio/Devolver) Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

(Simogo/Annapurna) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

(From Software/Activision) The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)

Best Score/Music:

Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)

(Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo) Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

(Kojima Productions/SIE) Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

(Capcom) Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

Best Audio Design:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

(Infinity Ward/Activision) Control (Remedy/505)

(Remedy/505) Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

(Kojima Productions/SIE) Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

(The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios) Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

(Capcom) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

Best Performance:

Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds

as Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden, Control

as Jesse Faden, Control Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz, Gears 5

as Kait Diaz, Gears 5 Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff, Death Stranding

as Cliff, Death Stranding Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling, Control

as Dr. Casper Darling, Control Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding

Games for Impact:

Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/SIE)

(Pixelopus/SIE) Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

(Nomada Studio/Devolver) Kind Words (Popcannibal)

(Popcannibal) Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod/Square Enix)

(Dontnod/Square Enix) Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games/EA)

Best Ongoing Game:

Apex Legends (Respawn)

(Respawn) Destiny 2 (Bungie)

(Bungie) Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Fortnite (Epic Games)

(Epic Games) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Best Independent Game:

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

(Hempuli) Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

(ZA/UM) Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler)

(Askiisoft/Devoler) Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

(Mobius Digital/Annapurna) Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Best Mobile Game:

Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

(TiMi Studios/Activision) GRINDSTONE (Capybara Games)

(Capybara Games) Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

(Simogo/Annapurna) Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)

(Thatgamecompany) What the Golf? (Tribland)

Best Community Support:

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

(Respawn/EA) Destiny 2 (Bungie)

(Bungie) Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Fortnite (Epic Games)

(Epic Games) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Best VR/AR Game:

Asgard's Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)

(Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios) Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/SIE)

(SIE London Studio/SIE) Beat Saber (Beat Games)

(Beat Games) No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

(Hello Games) Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

Best Action Game:

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

(Respawn/EA) Astral Chain (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

(Platinum Games/Nintendo) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

(Infinity Ward/Activision) Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom/Capcom)

(Capcom/Capcom) Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

(The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios) Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)

Best Action/Adventure Game:

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)

(Gearbox/2K) Control (Remedy/505 Games)

(Remedy/505 Games) Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

(Kojima Productions/SIE) Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

(Capcom) The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)

(Grezzo/Nintendo) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

Best RPG:

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

(ZA/UM) Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

(Capcom) The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Fighting Game:

Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)

(Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo) Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)

(Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco) Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm/WBIE)

(NetherRealm/WBIE) Samurai Showdown (SNK/Athlon)

(SNK/Athlon) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

Best Family Game:

Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)

(Next Level Games/Nintendo) Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

(Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

(Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

(Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo) Yoshi's Crafted World (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game:

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox)

(Triumph Studios/Paradox) Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)

(Blue Byte/Ubisoft) Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)

(Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo) Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)

(Creative Assembly/Sega) Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)

(Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media) Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Best Sports/Racing Game:

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)

(Beenox/Activision) DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)

(Codemasters) eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions/Konami)

(PES Productions/Konami) F1 2019 (Codemasters)

(Codemasters) FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

Best Multiplayer Game:

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

(Respawn/EA) Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)

(Gearbox/2K) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

(Infinity Ward/Activision) Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)

(Arika/Nintendo) Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway:

ZA/UM for Disco Elysium

for Disco Elysium Nomada Studio for Gris

for Gris DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro

for My Friend Pedro Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds

for Outer Wilds Mega Crit for Slay the Spire

for Slay the Spire House House for Untitled Goose Game

Content Creator of the Year:

Courage - Jack Dunlop

- Jack Dunlop Dr. Lupo - Benjamin Lupo

- Benjamin Lupo Ewok - Soleil Wheeler

- Soleil Wheeler Grefg - David Martínez

- David Martínez Shroud - Michael Grzesiek

Best Esports Game:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

(Valve) DOTA2 (Valve)

(Valve) Fortnite (Epic Games)

(Epic Games) League of Legends (Riot Games)

(Riot Games) Overwatch (Blizzard)

Best Esports Player:

Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)

(Immortals, Fortnite) Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)

(SK Telecom, League of Legends) Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

(G2 Esports, League of Legends) Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CSGO)

(Natus Vincere, CSGO) Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

Best Esports Team:

Astralis (CS:GO)

(CS:GO) G2 Esports (LOL)

(LOL) OG (DOTA2)

(DOTA2) San Francisco Shock (OWL)

(OWL) Team Liquid (CS:GO)

Best Esports Event:

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

League of Legends World Championship 2019

The International 2019

Best Esports Coach:

Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag (Team Liquid, CS:GO)

(Team Liquid, CS:GO) Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)

(Team Liquid, LOL) Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann (G2 Esports, LOL)

(G2 Esports, LOL) Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL)

(SK Telecom T1, LOL) Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz (OG, DOTA2)

(OG, DOTA2) Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen (Astralis, CSGO)

Best Esports Host: