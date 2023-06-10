How to watch the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2023

By Tyler Wilde
published

Join Laura Bailey and Yuri Lowenthal for ten world premieres on Saturday.

The 2023 Future Games Show Summer Showcase from our friends at GamesRadar is happening today—Saturday, June 10—at 10 am PT. If you're not sure when that is in your time zone, here's a handy guide

The videogame showcase will be streamed on Twitch, YouTube (embedded above), GamesRadar, among other channels, and will feature 10 world premieres, plus new looks at a bunch of games, including:

  • Lords of the Fallen (I'm excited about this one ever since I saw it at GDC)
  • Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
  • Life By You (Another cool one I checked out at GDC)
  • Layers of Fear
  • Pacific Drive
  • C-Smash VRS
  • VR Skater

The show's being hosted by actors Yuri Lowenthal, the videogame voice of Spider-Man, and Laura Bailey, who can also be heard in Marvel's Spider-Man as Mary Jane, but who is best known as one of the founding members of Twitch D&D outfit Critical Role.

Our own PC Gaming Show is also returning on Sunday at 1 pm PT, right after the Xbox and Starfield Showcases, and there are even more events on Monday. Here's the complete calendar of summer showcases.

