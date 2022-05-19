The Future Games Show returns in June

Audio player loading…

The Future Games Show is returning this summer, showcasing over 40 games on PC and consoles. The show will be broadcast on Saturday, June 11, kicking off at 12 pm PDT (3:00 pm EDT, 20:00 BST) on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and GamesRadar.

The Future Games Show comes from PC Gamer sister site GamesRadar and our publisher, Future.

Streamer partner program (Image credit: Bloomberg (via Getty Images)) The Future Games Show invites streamers to apply to become official partners of the show. Anyone can stream the show but official partners receive a special asset pack and a chance to be listed on Gamesradar+ as an official co-streaming partner. Applications can be made through the Official Streaming Partner form.

"We’ve featured over 200 games across six events since our debut show in June 2020," says Daniel Dawkins, content director of games at Future. "Including rhythm-action shooters, a canary-bird postal-service management sim, and a tactical vacuum action game with a '90s boy band soundtrack—not to mention exclusive trailers and updates from some of the world's biggest game franchises. We can't wait to share the most exciting games of 2022 and beyond in our upcoming showcase."

The June show follows on from the Spring Future Games Show, and there will be a third to come later in the year around Gamescom time. The show will be making announcements about the content included from now until it airs on its social channels, so keep up with it there.

The day after the Future Games Show, on Sunday, June 12, our own PC Gaming Show will be back to knock your socks off at 12:30 pm PDT. Bit of Arma 4? How about Sam Barlow's Immortality, another look at Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, and Victoria 3? That's just a handful of the 45-odd games we're going to shoot into your eyeballs, so do save the date.