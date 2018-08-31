Fortnite's storm will damage player-made structures starting in patch 5.40

A new development update posted today (see above) reveals some of the changes coming to Fortnite in patch 5.40. At the top of the order is that, near the end of a match, the edges of the storm will now damage player-built structures. Epic says that fewer than 10 percent of matches actually make it to a point where this system will kick in, and it's in line with Epic's stated desire to introduce more late game strats that don't involve fevered building.

The 5.40 update will also see the revolver sent to the vault "to keep the item pool feeling fresh and dynamic." It might come back in the future, and the update is going to introduce something new: a mobility item we don't know any more about.

Finally, the patch will also include balance changes such as increasing the rarity of remote explosives, increasing the stack size of boogie bombs from one to two, and increasing the maximum stack size of shields to three. We're not sure exactly when the 5.40 update will go out, but expect it soon.

Want more Fortnite? We've got you covered.