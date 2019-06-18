Fortnite update adds the Prop-O-Matic and healing Chug Splash

Fortnite v9.30 adds Chug Splash to Battle Royale. These canisters behave like healing grenades. You throw them, and anyone (including enemies) within the splash radius will get +20 health, unless you're at full health, in which case you get +20 shields. It can also "extend the duration of the 'knocked' state for knocked players." Delicious.

Chug Splash is one small element of the massive patch notes that dropped alongside the update. Sniper Shootout Duos, Trios, and Solid Gold Squads enter the LTM rotation.

Creative mode gets Prop-O-Matic, a new tool that lets you transform into a prop. You can "use this tool and new game settings to create your own Prop Hunt game". The patch also adds two new islands: Wasteland, and Caldera.

There's a new SSD Mission called Endurance. "Storm Shield Endurance is 30 waves of escalating enemies that will test the best fort designs." Rewards include four new Endurance Banners and a Legendary Troll Stash Llama.

The patch has already proven to be a treasure trove for dataminers, who have uncovered dozens of unreleased items, LTMs, and a Stranger Things crossover set. As ever you can keep up with all the latest in our Fortnite Season 9 Everything We Know.