Fortnite is getting not one but two Nathan Drakes in Uncharted crossover

The latest Fortnite crossover has been leaked, and we're getting two—count 'em, two—Nathan Drakes of Uncharted fame, based on both the long-running game franchise and the upcoming Tom Holland movie, all as part of the Fortnite 19.30 update.

Drake will also be joined by three different versions of fellow treasure-hunting scoundrel Chloe Frazer, again based on both her video game and film incarnations. Peep them below.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The skins leaked thanks to data miners like HypeX, who also uncovered what extra cosmetic items will be included with Drake and Chloe.

Second Hand Saber pickaxe, which might be related to the final boss fight in Uncharted 4.

Parashurama Axe pickaxe. This is most likely a long axe that we see a statue of Parashurama, the Hindu god, holding in a puzzle sequence in Uncharted: Lost Legacy.

Sully's "new" seaplane glider, an obvious reference to old man Sully and his ever-faithful (and bullet-riddled) vehicle.

The "Update Journal" emote, which I've got to imagine has your character jotting down notes in their treasure hunting ledger.

According to HypeX, we can expect to see Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer appear in Fortnite on February 17.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

How to get Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in Fortnite

As far as we know, the Uncharted skins will be available in the Fortnite item shop as opposed to earned through completing challenges. On the plus side, both video game Nathan Drake and movie Nathan Drake are included in one purchase, according to HypeX.

Expect both Drake and Chloe to go on sale for upwards of 1,200 V-bucks, if past crossover skins are any indication.

It's also worth noting that the Uncharted crossover means the return of treasure maps in Fortnite, which can be used to find valuable troves of loot mid-match.

In the meantime, check out our Fortnite guides page for more news on the latest skins and challenge walkthroughs.