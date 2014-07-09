Popular

Fortnite game footage shows base defence and bee-hive wearing baddies

By

fortnite

Want a new look at Fortnite, Epic's free-to-play co-op shooter? Wait, you did remember that Epic were making a free-to-play co-op shooter, right? Admittedly it was first announced a long time ago , but the game has recently re-emerged from its years-long silence with the renewed promise of an upcoming alpha.

New game footage shows the the game in action, and clearly reveals its mix of inspirations—including Team Fortress 2 and Minecraft. The cartoonish characters must build and defend against an onslaught of baddies, some of which seem to have bee-hives on their head.

If that's piqued your interest, Fortnite is currently calling for alpha applicants. You can find more info at the game's website .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
