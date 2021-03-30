Fortnite Spring Breakout: Everything we know about the Easter event

Spring is upon us, and Fortnite has a new Easter event that promises to add some (totally creepy) skins and other rewards to collect. Dubbed "Fortnite Spring Breakout," the event will also see the return of an old rare weapon.

Ready to celebrate Spring Break with Fortnite? Read on for everything you need to know.

Fortnite Spring Breakout: When does it start

As you can expect from the Spring Break theme, Spring Breakout starts appropriately during the spring season—specifically, on March 30. Epic hasn't given an exact hour for when it starts, but we can likely expect things to update in the early morning for US players.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Spring Breakout: New skins

A very creepy new skin is available as part of a new tournament. The new "Webster" skin is some sort of mechanical duck-man, with glowering eyes and a tattered mohawk. Frankly, he looks like he'd belong in a Five Nights at Freddy's sequel. I'm honestly a bit shocked we haven't seen some sort of official crossover of the two brands (considering all the random crossovers that have happened in Fortnite's four years), but I guess this is as close as we'll get for now.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As for other Spring Breakout skins, several more will be available in the item shop throughout the event. Take a look below: There's a feminine version of the Webster outfit, two orange-clad folks, and a business suit bunny that looks only slightly less horrifying than his duck counterparts.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Spring Breakout: Other rewards

Webster comes with a new legendary quest that, rather than offering XP, gives players a free set of dual axes named the "Tactical Quaxes Pickaxe." True to the duck theme, it's a sort of spiked club with an angry duck head on the top, plus a yellow mace.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As seen near the top of the page, older Easter-themed skins will also be returning to the Fortnite item shop throughout the Spring Breakout event. Never underestimate Epic's ability to make holidays into creep-fests.

In addition to cosmetics, the Egg Launcher weapon is also returning to the battle royale mode.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

