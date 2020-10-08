Where to find spider webs at the Authority in Fortnite

Fortnite Season 4's week 7 challenges are here, letting players earn a heaping helping of extra XP. One of this week's stickiest challenges is to destroy cobwebs around the Authority, the giant building that replaced the Agency two seasons ago. Turns out that place has been properly ransacked, with little left but boxes and spider webs. Thankfully, we don't work for free, and completing this challenge will net you a nice 25,000 XP.

But finding those cobwebs can be tricky if you don't know where to look, or, more likely, are being shot at. We've whipped up this guide to show you where to find cobwebs at the Authority so you aren't walking into a mess. If you want to complete the week 7 challenges, we've also got a guide for where to find Tony Stark's hidden lake house laboratory.

Cobweb locations at the Authority

By now you should probably know where the Authority is: It's that giant, ominous building in the center of the map that replaced the Agency.

Follow these instructions to destroy three cobwebs there in the most efficient way.

We entered the Authority from the roof. Just smash your way through the roof and you'll drop into the topmost room, which has a camping tent and fireplace in the middle of it. The first cobweb is in the upper corner, as shown in the picture below.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Cobweb two will be located two floors down. You'll find it attached to the steel partition near the railing.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Cobweb three is actually directly across from cobweb two, on the opposite side of the room.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If for any reason you need a fourth cobweb to destroy, you'll find one a floor down from the previous two. It's attached to one of the central columns.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

That's that. For your trouble, you'll get 25,000 XP and be one step closer to finishing your season 4 battle pass.

Don't forget that we've got a ton of other Fortnite guides and news.

