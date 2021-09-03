Fortnite Sky Fire event will end Season 7's alien invasion

The end of Fortnite Season 7 is upon us, and we're getting another big event to close things out. Fortnite's Operation: Sky Fire event will finish the alien invasion plot that's been literally looming over the battle royale island for months. Epic announced details Friday, sharing what to expect and when it starts. It looks like we're going to be joining Dr Sloane as she invades the alien mothership in the sky and takes the fight to them.

Of course, the end of the season means the battle pass and challenges will reset soon. Check out our Fortnite guides and news page for challenge walkthroughs and details on the latest skins.

Here's what you need to know about Sky Fire:

Fortnite Sky Fire start time

Fortnite Operation: Sky Fire starts on September 12 at 4 pm ET. The event playlist will be available 30 minutes before the event so you can make sure you get into a match. You'll also be able to join with a full lobby of 16 friends.

If you're a streamer, make sure to record your playthrough of the event, as replay recordings won't be available.

What to do before Fortnite Season 7 ends

You have until the event to finish up Season 7's challenges and battle pass. Also keep in mind that all your gold bars will expire at the end of the season. Fortnite will have the Bargain Bin Wild Week starting on September 9 at 10 am ET, where you can get more bang for your buck/bar.

Don't forget to finish the Superman quests before September 12 at 4 pm ET if you want to earn the DC superhero for your outfit locker, too, and spend your remaining alien artifacts to customize your personal Kymera alien.

As for battle pass stars, any remaining stars will automatically go towards whatever the lowest remaining battle pass reward is. So if you want something specific, make sure to spend them.

We've got guides for the latest legendary and epic quests, if you need an easy XP boost for your battle pass. Keep an eye on our Fortnite guides and news page for more on Season 8.