Fortnite's entire map sucked into black hole, game down as mysterious stream begins

Fortnite's latest in-game event ended with whatever the opposite of a big bang is, erasing the map from existence. As the countdown to 'The End', as teased by Epic earlier this month, finished up, the new rocket built over the course of the season launched, flew through a rift, and seemingly duplicated itself dozens of times over via some wacky time loop logic.

Those rockets then smashed a new hole in space-time directly in front of the meteor, frozen in place before it took out Dusty Depot back in the original timeline set by Season 3's events. (Don't worry about making sense of it.)

VIDEO: Above, YouTuber Kenworth witnesses the event live. Skip to 25:00 for the main event.

After passing through the new rift, the meteor reemerged above Loot Lake, home of the vault where some more Matrix-adjacent timey-wimey stuff is kept, releasing whatever power was kept in there on impact. A singularity appeared on the spot, sucking in the entire map and, presumably, all of reality (in Fortnite).

But players weren't dumped back into the map as usual. The leaked Fortnite Chapter 2 didn't manifest. All that appeared was a black screen with a celestial object at the center. At the same time, Fortnite's social media channels began streaming the same feed. Even the official Fortnite webpage has been supplanted by the livestream.

Big changes are on the way with all signs pointing towards a new map, but I have a feeling whatever's next is bigger than just a change of scenery. We'll keep an eye on the stream and update as changes occur. In the meantime, catch up with the wild timeline of Season X and start spinning some theories with us.