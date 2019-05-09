Fortnite Season 9 patch notes introduce Neo Tilted, Mega Mall and Slipstreams

Fortnite Season 9 kicks off today, and the patch notes have been revealed. Check out the cinematic reveal trailer above, where the dark fate of banana man Peely is revealed.

The highlights of Season 9, then: New locations like Neo Tilted and Mega Mall have emerged in the wake of the volcano's eruption, bringing the map some more futuristic-looking new locations to check out. Peely's Banana Stand and Nugget Hut are among the places to see. A new transportation system called Slipstreams are also a major part of this update, which let you travel around the map using streams of wind.

Here's how Epic describes Slipstreams:

These tunnels of wind passively carry players down the stream. Players can move faster and change direction when actively trying to move down the Stream. Use directional input to gain extra velocity. Experiment with bobbing up and down for higher speeds.

Players are launched when exiting the tube based on their movement speed and exit angle.

Projectiles and Vehicles can also enter the Slipstream.

A new environmental item called Air Vents also provide players a boost across the map, with no damage penalty for doing so. A semi-automatic combat shotgun has been added to the game, too.

Battle Pass owners can collect 100 of a new item called Fortbytes, which go some way to revealing the mysteries behind this season. Here's how Epic describes them:

Fortbytes are a series of 100 collectible computer chips available to Battle Pass owners. As you collect Fortbytes, you’ll decrypt a mysterious image. Collect them all to unlock rewards and uncover the secrets of Season 9.

On the first day of Season 9, there are 18 Fortbytes available to find. At least 1 new Fortbyte will be unlocked each day. Check the Challenges Tab for detailed information on which Fortbytes are currently available and when the others unlock.

Fortbytes cannot be collected after Season 9 ends.

Vaulted weapons and items include Clingers, Buried Treasure, Pump Shotgun, Poison Dart Trap, Scoped Revolver, Suppressed Assault Rifle, Thermal Assault Rifle, and balloons. Find the full list of patch notes here. Find all battle pass items here.