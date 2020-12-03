Mandalorian challenge: Where to find Ruckus in Fortnite

One of the big Mandalorian challenges in Fortnite is to track down and defeat Ruckus, one of the several boss characters you'll find around the map in Fortnite season 5. Like a lot of bosses, he can be a tough son of a gun—especially since he's carrying a mythic weapon.

He can also be hard to locate if you don't know where to look. That's why we've whipped up this guide to show you where to find Ruckus and some tips on how to beat him.

Ruckus location in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find Ruckus in Hydro 16, the large industrial building at the bottom of the dam location. He likes to hang out inside the building, but don't be surprised if he patrols elsewhere, too.

How to defeat Ruckus

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Ruckus carries the mythic heavy assault rifle, which packs an incredible wallop. So you'll want to make sure you're equally kitted out with at least a nice assault rifle or shotgun.

If you catch him in the main room of Hydro 16, you can use the stairways to great effect, encouraging Ruckus to fire at you while you're safely in cover. Peek out when he pauses and get a few shots in. Repeat as needed until he's down.

If he's outside, trying using the long brick walls running along the perimeter for cover. You can always move to another section of wall if he breaks that down.

You'll get a notification that you've completed the quest when Ruckus is eliminated, and he'll drop his heavy assault rifle for good measure if you want to continue with the match.

Don't forget to check out the rest of our Fortnite season 5 guides and news. Did you hear that Kratos from God of War is getting his own Fortnite skin?