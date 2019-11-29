Fortnite players can get a free animated wrap in the Autumn Queen's community challenge

Epic Games is giving Fortnite players something to do over the Thanksgiving weekend in the form of the Autumn Queen's Quest, a community challenge that, if successfully completed, will give all eligible players a free animated wrap.

It looks pretty swanky!

The Autumn Queen’s Quest ends on December 1. Jump into the game now to help achieve the goal and earn the Falling Leaf Wrap 🍂: https://t.co/GZ01CP4C70 pic.twitter.com/bBuGXKkXK1November 29, 2019

To get the wrap, the community must collectively earn 2.5 billion (yes, billion) points by 5 pm PT/8 pm ET on December 1. There are three different ways to pick up points:

Heal allies with the Bandage Bazooka - 1 point per 1HP healed

Revive a teammate - 2 points

Play a match with a friend - 5 points

At that pace it's going to take some cranking to get the job done, and right now it looks like it could go either way. The quest started at 7 am PT/10 am ET yesterday and, based on this handy-dandy tracker, it's not quite a third of the way to the target yet. Saturday and Sunday will presumably afford more time to put into the effort, and these challenges often get a big push near the end when everyone figures out that they're about to blow it, but it's definitely not a sure thing at this point.

To be eligible for the wrap, you'll have to play at least one match before the challenge is over. Given the co-op focus, you'd probably be well advised to bring a friend along, too. Though that's their plan, isn't it? Dominate your and your friends' weekend with the promise of a shiny new thing. Such is the way of Fortnite.