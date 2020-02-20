The Fortnite season 2 patch notes we know about so far

Curious about the Fortnite season 2 patch notes? Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2, otherwise known as Top Secret, has officially arrived, and it brings with it a fresh battle pass, lots of lovely new cosmetics—including a lovely Fortnite Deadpool skin— and much, much more.

But we want to get into specifics here; the big flashy changes are all well and good, but we want to get granular with all the bugs that've been squashed and all the quality-of-life changes that've been implemented, too. And with a little under 10GB's worth of update on PC, there's quite a few of them.

Of course, there's always worth keeping an eye on Epic's Trello board to see everything it aims to change going forward. Anyway, without further ado, here's everything you should know about the Fortnite season 2 update.

A Fortnite Deadpool skin has been officially unveiled

Early Fortnite patch notes season 2

It looks like Epic hasn't yet revealed the full Fortnite season 2 patch notes, but below is a breakdown of the early patch notes. However, since this is a new season, there's a refreshed map with new points of interest, a slew of new cosmetics, and a fresh battle pass.

There's also a choice to be made between the two secret, opposing leaders whose battles rage across the island: Ghost and Shadow. You're going to need to choose between the two and complete challenges for various characters. Your choice of faction also locks in a bonus style to Ghost or Shadow.

Anyway, you'll know all this already by now, so here are the early patch notes before we know more:

Bug fixes: