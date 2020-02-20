The Fortnite season 2 patch notes we know about so far

Curious about the Fortnite season 2 patch notes? Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2, otherwise known as Top Secret, has officially arrived, and it brings with it a fresh battle pass, lots of lovely new cosmetics—including a lovely Fortnite Deadpool skin— and much, much more.
But we want to get into specifics here; the big flashy changes are all well and good, but we want to get granular with all the bugs that've been squashed and all the quality-of-life changes that've been implemented, too. And with a little under 10GB's worth of update on PC, there's quite a few of them.
Of course, there's always worth keeping an eye on Epic's Trello board to see everything it aims to change going forward. Anyway, without further ado, here's everything you should know about the Fortnite season 2 update.
- A Fortnite Deadpool skin has been officially unveiled
Early Fortnite patch notes season 2
It looks like Epic hasn't yet revealed the full Fortnite season 2 patch notes, but below is a breakdown of the early patch notes. However, since this is a new season, there's a refreshed map with new points of interest, a slew of new cosmetics, and a fresh battle pass.
There's also a choice to be made between the two secret, opposing leaders whose battles rage across the island: Ghost and Shadow. You're going to need to choose between the two and complete challenges for various characters. Your choice of faction also locks in a bonus style to Ghost or Shadow.
Anyway, you'll know all this already by now, so here are the early patch notes before we know more:
Bug fixes:
- Delay in movement after using movement key to exit inventory.
- Using one of the movement keys to exit the inventory can cause a delay when subsequently trying to use one of the keys to move.
- Temporarily unable to move or do any other action after using an emote.
- Players may be temporarily unable to move or do any other action after using an emote.
- "Could not join party" message wrongly occurring.
- PC players who receive a party invite before getting to the lobby may get an error message that says: Could not join party, [Player]'s party is private.
- Note: This issue only occurs if the player who sent the invite sent it through Party Hub. The PC player will be unable to accept subsequent invites from that player until they relaunch their game.
- Refunding can block input in the lobby.
- Players can get stuck in the Lobby with no inputs being recognized after Refunding a purchase.
- Picking up DBNO teammate when trying to switch to Pickaxe.
- Pressing the button to switch to the Pickaxe may instead result in picking up a DBNO teammate.
- Crash when selecting Controller settings menu that may result in blank controller layout.
- Players may experience a crash when selecting the Controller settings menu.
- This crash may result in players' controller layout becoming blank.
- Unable to select traps with a controller when 'Pick up' indicator is on-screen.
- Players may be unable to select traps with a controller when the 'Pick up' indicator is on-screen.
- Getting stuck on loading screen after accepting invite before selecting game mode.
- Players may get stuck on a loading screen after they accept an invite before selecting a game mode.
- Friend selection/scrolling issue.
- When selecting a Friend in the Social menu, the Friend sub-menu may either close prematurely or not open.
- The Social menu may also scroll itself back to the top.