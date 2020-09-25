Fortnite item shop: Blade is here to ice-skate uphill

Marvel's Blade has made his official debut in Fortnite. That's right, the daywalker vampire-human hybrid who helped spark off a modern era of Marvel films before the MCU was even a thing is now a skin in Fortnite. Take a look.

Blade also sports an additional style with his original black trenchcoat, if the goth side of things is more your speed. I really appreciate the attention to detail here, including Blade's upper arm armor, his shiny belt buckle, and his red sunglasses. he's also carrying several stakes on his leg holster for some proper vampire murder.

There are two ways to buy the Blade skin and associated cosmetics. 2,000 V-bucks will get you his default and jacket skin styles, plus the Daywalker sword as an interchangeable back bling and harvesting tool.

There's also a "Blade Bundle" that gets you all of the above, plus the Dayflier glider (like an edgier Batman invention) and the Daywalker's Kata emote, which lets your character pull off one of Blade's fancy moves with his double-sided throwing star... thing.

The Blade Bundle will cost you just 2,300 V-bucks with the sale Epic is having at the time of writing. Normally that bundle would cost a very meaty 4,000 V-bucks.

There's also a 300 V-buck bundle that just gets you the Dayflier glider and the Daywalker Kata if you specifically want those.

Blade is sure to be one of Fortnite's most popular skins this season, even with the small army of Marvel characters already available in the season 4 battle pass. Marvel announced at 2019's Comic-Con that famed actor Mahershala Ali (Luke Cage, House of Cards, True Detective, Moonlight) will be playing Blade in an upcoming MCU movie. He'll obviously be replacing actor Wesley Snipes, who filled the role admirably across two well-received films and one travesty. Hey, at least Ryan Reynolds is still getting work.

Don't forget we've got tons of other Fortnite guides and news for you. Make sure to finish the Wolverine challenges if you want to get that hero's skin.