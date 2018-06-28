How to follow Fortnite's Haunted Hills treasure map in this week's challenge

Week 9 of Fortnite Season 4 positions us just two weeks away from Fortnite Season 5, set to start two days later than we thought. That gives you two extra days to finish up the more difficult battle pass challenges in the backlog, just don't get too hung up on this week's "Follow the treasure map found in Haunted Hills" challenge. It's easy-peasy. Feel free to find the map in Haunted Hills, but we've marked and demonstrated the exact location of the Battle Stars in the GIF above and images below.

