Fortnite: Hatch locations—Where to swim over hatches at the Agency

A new batch of Fortnite challenges are here. The "Storm the Agency" challenges are probably our last set of missions before the inevitable onslaught of Fortnite Season 3 content starts to drop. One of these challenges asks you to swim over the hatches at the Agency, but don't waste your time swimming around aimlessly. We've gone ahead and laid out every location you need to swim to complete this challenge.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Obviously, head to the Agency in the center of the Fortnite map. There's a total of five hatches placed underwater in the lake around the Agency. You should be able to see them from above as you glide through the air.

Just swim over each of them and you should get a notification that you've completed the challenge when you swim over the final one.

For your trouble, you'll get a very admirable 40,000 XP. Not bad for a challenge you can finish in 30 seconds.

The other Storm the Agency challenges include:

- Landing at the Agency: 40,000 XP

- Survive 10 storm circles: 40,000 XP

- Open 3 faction locked chests at different spy bases: A unique pickaxe

- Eliminate 3 henchmen at different safe house locations: A unique weapon wrap

If you complete all of the challenges, you'll earn a unique glider as well.

Don't forget to check out the rest of our Fortnite guides and previews.