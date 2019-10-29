Fortnite Halloween event lets you murder the Storm King

Fortnitemares has returned to Fortnite. This year's Halloween event brings with it a moody monarch and a horde of undead bastards. The Storm King is apparently a bad dude from Save the World, Fortnite's original and often overlooked mode, but now he's causing a ruckus in the battle royale.

As is traditional for Halloween, you'll need to bad together with other reckless players and kill the king. That's what Halloween is all about really—spending time with friends and murdering monsters. Costumes, too! You'll be able to get some Halloween clobber in the shop and by completing challenges.

If you want to take on the Storm King and his minions, you'll need to pop into the LTM. You'll be transported to an island where you'll have to fight off his undead pals and riddle his weak spots with bullets. It's a little dose of Save the World inside the battle royale, and for your trouble you'll earn an umbrella.

The new island has also undergone its first change, with hordes of undead spawning at the centre of the map on the Isle of Storms. They'll keep spawning until players go there and destroy the source of the infestation. There's also a community-made mode that you can take for a spin, Mansion of Power. It's a free-for-all where the first player with five eliminations wins.

Fortnitemares 2019 is live now.