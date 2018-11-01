Fortnite gets balloons in v6.21 patch

Balloons arrive in Fortnite today with the v6.21 patch. As shown in the trailer above, they're a new, fun-looking way to float around the map that will pop when players shoot at them.

The Balloons item is of Epic rarity. A pickup contains 20 balloons, and you can hold six of those at a time. Your primary fire button will inflate them, while secondary fire will release them. Epic warns that you shouldn't float too high with these novelty items: they have a finite lifespan when you reach the game's maximum build height. You can find balloons in chests, floor loot, vending machines, supply drops and loot llamas.

Elsewhere, the Guided Missile, Dual Pistols and Semi-Auto Sniper weapons have been vaulted, and a quarter of explosive damage will now travel through walls. The Grappler's velocity has also been tweaked.

The patch notes also underline what we reported yesterday on Fortnite's glider re-deploy feature: it's here to stay after a week of what are described as "positive results". Fortnitemares ends this Sunday, which James reported on yesterday as well. James is praying for the cube's death, and I am praying for him.

Read more about the latest changes to Save The World and other minor bug fixes to Battle Royale over here.

