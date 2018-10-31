Fortnite's glider re-deploy feature is here to stay, but will be less stealthy after next patch

Epic recently enabled glider re-deploys in all Fortnite game modes, a change that PC Gamer Fortnite expert James welcomed, even as he also predicted that some players might not appreciate the adjustment. Going by today's "Glider Re-Deploy Test" update, it sounds like he was right. But for now, Epic is sticking with it.

"We’ve finished our first week of Glider Re-deploy being available in all modes. During this time we’ve been collecting internal data and monitoring constructive feedback from all of you," the studio wrote. "We understand that not all players agree with this change, but we would like to continue with this functionality in the game based on the positive results we’ve been seeing."

"Quality of life" adjustments will be made, however, beginning with the 6.21 update, which will prioritize the glider audio over weapon audio "within certain ranges" and thus make it harder to swoop in on enemies undetected. Other changes will follow in future updates, and Epic invited players to continue submitting thoughts and feedback about Glider re-deploys in the future.

This guy was happy to oblige:

You can make the feature better by removing itOctober 31, 2018

