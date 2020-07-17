Where to find floating rings at Steamy Stacks in Fortnite

New Fortnite challenges are here, and players will be finding floating rings at Steamy Stacks this week for some extra XP, among plenty of other challenges. Just like previous challenges, which had players finding floating rings at Lazy Lake, you'll need to find a few of these rings, some of which are hidden away in less-than-obvious places.

We've gone ahead and listed out exactly where you can find each floating ring at Steamy Stacks so you don't have to waste your time searching for this Fortnite Season 3 challenge.

First, head on over to Steamy Stacks (duh) in the northeast corner of the map. Since the water has receded over the past several weeks, more of Fortnite's map has become available, meaning Steamy Stacks' parking lot and surrounding facility are now mostly above water.

Here's where you'll find the floating rings:

Floating ring 1: Look for the tall silo in the southeast part of the area. The ring is just to the south of that.

Floating ring 2: You'll find it just slightly out in the water to the northeast at the edge of the island.

Floating ring 3: It's hovering above the main building just southwest of the silos.

Floating ring 4: Northwest of the second silo, also slightly in the water.

If you're looking for more assistance, check out our other Fortnite guides and patch notes.

Don't forget that Aquaman's archnemesis Black Manta is also now available as a Fortnite skin, and don't forget to finish the Aquaman challenges to get his skin too.