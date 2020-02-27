Where to find Deadpool's chimichangas in Fortnite

Where are Deadpool chimichangas in Fortnite? Seriously, Wade Wilson should really keep his cosy little hovel in Epic's battle royale menus a little tidier, that way the Merc with the Mouth wouldn't be losing everything all the time. First it was a letter, then some milk, but now it's these tasty tortilla treats.

Once players found the somewhat hidden entrance to Wilson's hideout in the refreshed battle royale menu, they could get cracking with some simple challenge, Now we're onto week 2, but there's no sign that we're getting the full skin this week. We'll have to wait to slip into that tight red suit for some time yet. But let's do what we can: here's where to find Fortnite Deadpool's chimichangas.

Fortnite: Deadpool chimichangas locations

Once this challenge is live and ready to be completed, I'll be scouring the menus for Wade's delicious snack as you're reading this. Make sure you keep refreshing this page so you can get all the latest chimichanga-based information. We're still waiting for the Fortnite Deadpool chimichangas task to activate, too.

While the challenge doesn't appear to be live yet, we have an idea of where they might be thanks to gattu. They're not final until they're in the game, naturally, but he contends that the Fortnite Deadpool chimichangas locations are: