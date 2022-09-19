Fortnite's best new season 4 skin is a bear piloting another bear

Audio player loading…

Goo is taking over Fortnite. The cinematic for Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4, which premiered on Sunday, shows a chrome goo spreading across the island, and it looks like it's going to take some multiverse shenanigans to set things right. That makes this the ideal season for Spider-Gwen from Into the Spider-Verse to make her Fortnite debut, then.

Gwen's skin, available with the Season 4 battle pass, looks great, and includes some neat Spider-Verse touches like a back bling comic panel that shimmers back and forth. Sadly Epic didn't copy Spider-Verse's unique animation style, so Gwen moves around like a standard 3D model without the movie's faux-2D touches.

I'm willing to forgive that, though, because the season also comes with a new character skin, Grriz, that is even better than Spider-Gwen. Grriz is, as far as I can tell, a small bear piloting a larger bear (which is made out of goo) with a game controller. Is Grriz the small bear's name, or is Grriz the name that the amalgam of the two bears share as one being? I assume there's some lore that explains why Big Grriz is made of goo and why Small Grriz looks so angry to be playing Fortnite, but I don't really want to know. Grriz is excellent just as he is.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Meanwhile, the chrome theme seems to be adding some pretty cool gimmicks to Fortnite's combat. You can hit yourself with a "chrome splash" to turn into a speedy amorphous blob, or splash a wall to pass right through it, which is really going to change up firefights in Fortnite's build mode.