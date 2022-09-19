Fortnite's best new season 4 skin is a bear piloting another bear

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4 is here, including Spider-Gwen and an excellent bear.

Goo is taking over Fortnite. The cinematic for Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4, which premiered on Sunday, shows a chrome goo spreading across the island, and it looks like it's going to take some multiverse shenanigans to set things right. That makes this the ideal season for Spider-Gwen from Into the Spider-Verse to make her Fortnite debut, then. 

Gwen's skin, available with the Season 4 battle pass, looks great, and includes some neat Spider-Verse touches like a back bling comic panel that shimmers back and forth. Sadly Epic didn't copy Spider-Verse's unique animation style, so Gwen moves around like a standard 3D model without the movie's faux-2D touches.

I'm willing to forgive that, though, because the season also comes with a new character skin, Grriz, that is even better than Spider-Gwen. Grriz is, as far as I can tell, a small bear piloting a larger bear (which is made out of goo) with a game controller. Is Grriz the small bear's name, or is Grriz the name that the amalgam of the two bears share as one being? I assume there's some lore that explains why Big Grriz is made of goo and why Small Grriz looks so angry to be playing Fortnite, but I don't really want to know. Grriz is excellent just as he is.

Meanwhile, the chrome theme seems to be adding some pretty cool gimmicks to Fortnite's combat. You can hit yourself with a "chrome splash" to turn into a speedy amorphous blob, or splash a wall to pass right through it, which is really going to change up firefights in Fortnite's build mode.

Some parts of the map have now gone airborne with balloons to dodge the goo, and sniper rifles have gotten an across-the-board buff this season. You can read more about the season on the Fortnite blog.

