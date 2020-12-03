Where to find Beskar steel 'where the earth touches the sky' in Fortnite

Fortnite's Mandalorian challenges are your ticket to a shiny new set of Beskar armor for good ol' Din Djarin as part of season 5's battle pass. One of the main Beskar quests is to find, what else, some Beskar steel "where the earth touches the sky."

Sounds cryptic, right? Not at all with our guide, which shows you exactly where to find Beskar steel. If you're looking for the other Beskar steel quest, click here.

Where the earth touches the sky: Beskar steel location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You're looking for the tallest mountain on the Fortnite map, formerly referred to as K8 before Epic decided to get rid of the map's coordinate grid. You'll need to find a large orange flag there surrounded by a couple of crates. The Beskar steel should be sitting in that mess.

Once you've collected the Beskar steel, you should get a notification that the quest is completed. That's it. Pretty dang simple, huh? Certainly not as difficult as taking down a krayt dragon.

Make sure to check out the rest of the Mandalorian challenges if you're missing one of them. They're all available depending on your battle pass tier, as opposed to a weekly schedule this season, so you could in theory get the Beskar armor today.

