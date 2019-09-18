Batman is coming to Fortnite, dataminers find

(Image credit: Epic Games/Lucas7Yoshi)

Batman—yes, the Batman is coming to Fortnite, because we've already done Marvel, Borderlands, the NFL, Jordan, so why not?

Dexerto notes that Batman Day is September 21, and the very recent v10.31 update appears to include some very Batman-looking items and one very big change to a portion of the map. It looks like Epic Games and DC are looking to celebrate the caped crusader with an in-game event similar to prior promotions.

Longtime Fortnite dataminer Lucas7Yoshi pointed out that Tilted Town, one of several rift zones around the map where the laws of reality get bent, will be getting redesigned once again. Instead of the wild west motif, Tilted Town might transform into Gotham City, complete with gothic architecture perfect for leaping off of into a pack of goons.

Here's an overhead view of the map via Lucas7Yoshi. From the overall design, it's pretty easy to tell that that's still the general Tilted Town layout.

New Batman-themed weapons and items are also coming, like an explosive batarang that homes in on players and sticks to walls. If an enemy walks by unawares, it'll explode.

A Batman grappling gun is also coming, and while it will probably work much like the plunger grappling gun, you get to wear a cape while flying around, which is rad.

Lucas7Yoshi also managed to find what looks like not one, but two Batman-themed gliders, a spray, and a new loading screen that will probably tie into a new mission. We haven't seen anything about new skins quite yet, but Lucas7Yoshi says there's a 99% chance we get a female Batman character skin.

