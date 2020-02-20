Where to land at Lockie's Lighthouse, Apres Ski, and Mount Kay in Fortnite

Fortnite Apres Ski is a brand new landmark that's come to the updated map as part of Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2, so there's no shame in not knowing where to drop in the first of the Brutus' Briefing challenges. Either way, I'm here to help.

But this post-ski party hangout isn't the only place you need to land for this first task: you've also got to point your glider in the direction of Fortnite's Mount Kay and Lockie's Lighthouse. So, let's not waste any time: here are the three places you need to land so you can kick off your fresh battle pass in the best way possible.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Apres Ski location

This new landmark is located to the south of the map, south-east of Misty Meadows. This wooden party barn is immediately west of a a small, snowy mountain; it's the perfect place after an afternoon of descending Fortnite's mountain. And speaking of mountains...

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Mount Kay location

We've been to the top of this peak as part of a recent challenge in the previous season, but just in case its location has slipped your mind, it's the huge snow-topped mountain in the south-east corner of the map. Keep an eye out for the flag and land to tick off the next stage of this challenge.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Lockie's Lighthouse location

Round off this challenge with the easiest landing of all. This lighthouse—thankfully Willem Dafoe free—can be spotted straight as you depart the battle bus thanks to its height and bright red-and-white colouring. Look to the map's north-west corner and you can't miss it.