Fortnite 14.50 patch notes: Jetpacks return, next-gen upgrades on the way

The Fortnite 14.50 update is here, and we've got a new round of patch notes to run through that detail all the new features, bug fixes, and future events we can expect to see. Fortnite season 4 is getting closer to wrapping up, but there's still a fair amount of Marvel content to chew through. Even better for our friends on the console side, Epic is making some significant updates for next-gen hardware. Thankfully, we don't have to worry about that.

There's also the return of some neat gameplay mechanics that fans have missed, with jetpacks returning.

The end of Fortnitemares

Fortnitemares is officially over now, meaning we get the return of traditional solo, duos, squads, and other LTMS we missed out on while we hunted ghosts. If you missed out on a Fortnitemares skin, the only ones left available are the bundle packs you can buy with real money, like the Skull Squad Pack.

Good ol' Tony Stark. The billionaire/genius/playboy/philanthropist has reintroduced jetpacks into the Fortnite loot ecosystem. Not a minute too soon either, since the end of Fortnitemares means the removal of witch brooms, which I loved.

Previously, jetpacks came in different rarities, so it's highly likely you'll see rare, epic, and legendary variants.

The YouTuber Lachlan is next in line to get his own skin as part of the Fortnite Icon Series. He's been teasing it for a week or so, but players can compete to win it in the Lachlan's Pickaxe Frenzy competition or buy it from the item shop at a later date.

We're a PC family around these parts, and normally wouldn't care too much about what console players are up to, but some next-gen upgrades that Epic is building into PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are fun to see.

Xbox Series X/S Improvements

- 4K resolution at 60 FPS on Series X, 1080p 60FPS on Series S

- More dynamic visuals and physics on Series X, such as trees and grass responding to explosions, plus new storm effects.

- Faster loading of textures and faster time to entering a match

- Enhanced split-screen at 60FPS on Series X and S

PlayStation 5 Improvements

- 4K resolution at 60 FPS

- Same improvements to visuals and physics as Xbox

- DualSense controller immersion, including vibration features and haptic trigger responses for ranged weapons.

- Select mode from the PS5 home screen

- Faster loading into matches and textures

- Split-screen at 60 FPS

You can read the full details here, but it's nice to see console players getting the upgrades PC players might be more familiar with. I'm particularly excited to see how firing a bolt sniper at an enemy feels with the DualSense controller.

Once again, Epic has added in a number of bug fixes for issues plaguing players. Here's a rundown of what you can expect has been patched up.

Battle royale bug fixes

- Fixed issue with Cozy Chomps and Ravage outfits to display as Ramirez in the lobby and in matches

- Fixed an issue with the THWIP Legacy not being awarded after requirements are met.

Creative mode bug fixes

- Fixed issue with Baller movement being unnatural after exiting

- Fixed issue with no "back to hub" button being visible in Creative Play server

Save the World bug fixes

- Fixed issue with weapons and perks not working correctly after previous update

- Fixed issue with taking storm damage canceling hoverboard mounting

- Fixed issue with game being unresponsive after opening loot llama and opening settings menu after

That's all for this update's patch notes, though I'm sure there will be plenty of surprises. In the meantime, check out the latest Fortnite developments, like how to get the Lachlan skin, how to get the Ghost Rider skin, and everything we know about Fortnite season 5.