Popular

Fnatic’s Flick 2 Pro is built for esports and is on clearance for just $24.99

By

Save half off this speedy gaming mouse while supplies last.

Fnatic’s Flick 2 Pro is built for esports and is on clearance for just $24.99
Save half off this speedy gaming mouse while supplies last. (Image credit: Fnatic)

You may not have realized it, but Fnatic makes its own gaming peripherals, like the updated Ministreak keyboard we reviewed a couple of months ago. We have yet to try a gaming mouse from Fnatic, but if you're curious about the hype, now is the time to experiment—both its Flick 2 Pro (shown above) and Clutch 2 are on sale for $24.99 at Best Buy right now.

These are both listed as clearance items, so once they're gone, well, it's back to paying full price ($49.99) at other retailers, or even a little more—Amazon is selling these mice for $54.99. That's actually pretty reasonable for a gaming mouse, just obviously not as enticing as saving half off.

Half Off Deal

Fnatic Flick 2 Pro Wired Mouse | 12,000 DPI | $49.99 $24.99 at Best Buy (save $25)
The Flick 2 Pro is built for esports, but is suitable for any type of gameplay, thanks to its adjustable 12,000 DPI sensor. You can also find the Clutch 2 on clearance for the same price.
View Deal

The Flick 2 Pro and Clutch 2 are similar in overall makeup. Both sport a Pixart sensor with an adjustable 12,000 DPI, both have six programmable buttons, and they each serve up a bit of RGB lighting (on the scroll wheel and the Fnatic logos on the side and back).

What's different is the shape. The Clutch 2 has a little more rounded design, while the Flick 2 Pro protrudes inward on both sides. It would be an ambidextrous rodent, except the thumb buttons are on the left side. So, these are both for right-handed gamers only.

The user reviews are mostly positive on these mice. I haven't used either one myself, but at these clearance prices, I'd be willing to give either one a whirl.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
See comments