Five new Steam games you probably missed (October 5, 2020)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2020 games that are launching this year.

The Legacy: Realm of Terror

Steam‌ ‌page‌

Release:‌ ‌October ‌3

Developer:‌ ‌Magnetic Scrolls

Price:‌ ‌$4.68‌ ‌|‌ ‌£3.47‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$6.66

Stretching the definition of "new" here, I know, The Legacy was originally released in 1993. Ziggurat Interactive have been rereleasing old games on Steam, and among the latest batch is this Lovecraftian horror RPG, which plays like Legend of Grimrock, to pick a modern example. You create a character to explore Winthrop House, cast spells at zombies, and die quite early on if my memories of the 1990s are anything to go by.

BOT.vinnik Chess: Winning Patterns

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌October 1

Developer:‌ ‌DeepGreen Games

Price:‌ ‌$0.69‌ ‌|‌ ‌£0.55 ‌|‌ ‌AU$1.05\

The BOT.vinnik Chess games, of which this is the second, teach the basics of chess with the aid of a cranky, moustachioed Russian artificial intelligence. Learn how to set up checkmates, and when you get it wrong get scolded by a Soviet AI until you start to treasure praise like "Not bad, comrade!" as if it's come from your own parents. Currently 30% off with a launch discount.

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌September 30‌ ‌

Developer:‌ ‌HiFight

Price:‌ ‌$3.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£2.89‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$5.95

Footsies is a fighting-game trainer that's been around for a couple of years, but has only now come to Steam with online play and rollback- rather than delay-based netcode. Footsies is a minimalist ground-based fighting game that has just one attack and two directional buttons, designed to help develop fundamentals of the genre like whiff-punishing, spacing, hit-confirming, and footsies.

Transcender

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌October ‌ 1

Developer:‌ ‌Aldo Jeffrey

Price:‌ ‌Free

Describing Transcender is a challenge. If you've played Everything, the game where you inhabit various objects and creatures while listening to philosopher Alan Watts talk about the interconnectedness of all things, you might be on firm ground. Transcender is a terraforming management game, and a walking simulator, and a headfuck in videogame form. It's about 30 minutes long and currently free, and if you want your day to get weirder playing this will do that.

URUZ "Return of The Er Kishi"

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌October ‌2

Developer:‌ ‌Berzah Games

Price:‌ ‌$24.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£19.49‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$35.95

This action-platformer is inspired by Turkish mythology and based on a story from the Book of Dede Korkut. It looks gorgeous, especially the fiery magical effects and the layered nature of its backdrops, and the music's great too.

