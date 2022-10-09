Five new Steam games you probably missed (October 10, 2022)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games (opens in new tab) that are launching this year.

Sker Ritual

Steam‌ ‌page‌ (opens in new tab) ‌

Release:‌ October 7

Developer:‌ Wales Interactive

Launch price:‌ ‌$13.49 |‌ ‌£10.25 ‌|‌ ‌AU$19.35

Maid of Sker was a 2020 survival horror game which, while occasionally very bloody, focused mainly on creeping atmosphere. So it's surprising to see that this follow up is an online four-player horde shooter in the vein of Left 4 Dead. Launched into Early Access last week, the current version only has one of four planned maps, but it has plenty of zombie-like enemies to mow down, as well as a randomised 'miracles' system which offers roguelike style character progression throughout a run. Also expect four classes with distinct playstyles and a large selection of unlockable cosmetics, mostly in the form of masks. It's a pretty familiar template, with the most obvious novelty being its "upgradable steam-punk weapons". And yet, despite the popularity of Left 4 Dead and Back 4 Blood, there aren't a lot of games like this out there. It can be played solo, too.

1428: Shadows Over Silesia

Steam‌ ‌page (opens in new tab)‌ ‌

Release:‌ October 5

Developer:‌ KUBI Games

Launch price:‌ ‌$30 |‌ ‌£25 ‌|‌ ‌AU$44.95

Here's a fascinating, story-driven adventure set in a 13th century Europe on the brink of apocalypse. At least, the end of the world is what the preachers are predicting, as they are wont to do I guess, because despite an ongoing war between religious factions in Central Europe, "true evil of a completely different kind" is approaching. What follows is a story heavily indebted to real history but with a fantastical tinge, told from the point of view of two contrasting characters. While viewed from an isometric perspective and boasting full 3D graphics, this is very much a point and click adventure at heart, so expect taxing puzzles and excruciating decision making.

The Plague Doctor of Wippra

Steam‌ ‌page (opens in new tab)‌ ‌

Release:‌ October 5

Developer:‌ Electrocosmos

Launch price:‌ ‌$10 |‌ ‌£7.49 ‌|‌ ‌AU$14.50

The Plague Doctor of Wippra is another Medieval-themed point and click adventure, but with a decidedly old school approach. Presenting as an artefact from the early 1990s, you'll play as a German plague doctor as he undertakes his duties in the town of Wippra. The puzzle solving is themed around creating remedies for the game's ragtag cast of plague sufferers, and all have "real-life historical and medical context", according to the Steam page. Promisingly, the Steam page also promises "no bad jokes", which is a true rarity in this genre.

Falling Out

Steam‌ ‌page (opens in new tab)‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌October 6

Developer:‌ PolyCrunch Games

Launch price:‌ ‌$12 |‌ ‌£10 |‌ ‌AU$16

The first thing I noticed about Falling Out is its resemblance to Spelunky, and while Derek Yu's roguelike has always boasted cooperative play, this game seems designed around it. It follows the unfortunate adventures of an "oddball couple" whose holiday has been ruined by a dangerous excursion in some underground dungeons (I hate it when that happens). Played solo, you'll switch between protagonists Giorgio and Felicie in order to solve problems requiring both, but it's the collaborative co-op mode that's most appealing here (there's PvP too, for what it's worth). Like Spelunky, there's a daily challenge, leaderboards, and a good reason not to linger in the levels for long. Expect to wield bananas, frying pans, and other weapons of questionable IRL effectiveness.

Manafinder

Steam‌ ‌page‌ (opens in new tab) ‌

Release:‌ October 6

Developer:‌ Wolfsden LLC

Launch price:‌ ‌$11.89 |‌ ‌£9.34 |‌ ‌AU$16.95

This old school 16-bit JRPG is about as orthodox as they come, but it has clearly been made with love. Across 23 biomes you'll engage in tactical turn-based combat against over 100 different baddies, but as you'd expect, there's plenty of strange characters to meet and towns to explore too. It's these towns you'll be protecting: as a Manafinder, it's your job to seek out the manastones that are used to protect communities from the powerful beasts that dominate the landscape. Naturally, you'll be facing off against these foes in your mission to not save the world (how refreshing) but to keep it inhabitable.