Five new Steam games you probably missed (November 11, 2019)

(Image credit: Pelikan13)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the new games of 2019.

The TakeOver

Steam page

Release: November 10

Developer: Pelikan13

Price: $19.99 | £15.99 | AU$28.95

The ye olde sidescrolling beat 'em up is something of a rarity nowadays, so a round of applause (please) for The TakeOver, which directly references the likes of Streets of Rage and Final Fight. Amazingly, it doesn't resort to pixel art in order to reincarnate that '90s spirit: this game mixes the grit of those games with a modern spirit, mixing hi-res sprites with gorgeously detailed real time backgrounds. The game has a detailed combo system that seems mostly centred around stun locks. Definitely one for fans of beating them up.

MOLEK-SYNTEZ

Steam page

Release: November 5

Developer: Zachtronics

Price: $9.99 | £7.19 | AU$14.50

Here's a new Zachtronics game, and it's as weird as you've probably come to expect. As far as I can gather you're a Romanian living in the near future, experimenting with molecules in order to come up with "pharmacological effects" – in other words, you're making drugs. There's also a Zachtronics version of solitaire in the game – make of that what you will. It looks pretty good if you're a fan of Zachtronics games, and the game will only stay in Early Access for a month.

Nauseous Pines

Steam page

Release: November 9

Developer: Rail Slave Games, Jenny (18/f)

Price: $4.99 | £3.99 | AU$7.50

It's always nice to have a new Rail Slave game to puzzle over, and Nauseous Pines look like a worthy addition to the Uriel's Chasm creators' catalogue. This time around they're dabbling in 3D dungeon exploration, mixed with experimental art and, uh, hunting simulators. "Nauseous Pines is the story of two nightschool students, united by fate and charged with creating their very first video game project," so reads the description. "What starts as a wild and passionate convergence of imaginations and cyberpunk body horror fantasies turns into a erotic psychological battle where only one of the creatives has true power and absolute control and the other must escape the escalating fetishes being breathed into this world and manifest in their relationship."

Pistol Whip

Steam page

Release: November 7

Developer: Cloudhead Games ltd.

Price: $24.99 | £19.49 | AU$35.95

Pistol Whip is a VR game that aims to pair "the pulse-pounding pace of an FPS with the flow-state energy of a music game". So it's basically Superhot + John Wick + Beat Saber with an EDM soundtrack. Judging by Steam reviews and general internet consensus this is one of those VR games that actually feels genuinely pleasurable to play, which is still a bit of a rarity. There's a handful of scenarios, all paired to specific tracks (bank heists, robot attacks) and there are global leaderboards if you're feeling competitive.

A Year of Rain

Steam page

Release: November 7

Developer: Daedalic Entertainment

Price: $24.99 | £21.49 | AU$36.95

Here's a new real-time strategy game with a focus on team play, and a campaign designed to be played cooperatively. Additionally, there's a 2v2 skirmish mode that seems quietly geared towards competitive play, with replay and observer functionality supported on day one. Overall, A Year of Rain looks pretty good for long-famished RTS fans: the Blizzard similarities can't be ignored.

These games were released between November 4 and November 11 2019. Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.