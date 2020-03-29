Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 30, 2020)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the new games of 2020.

Assemble with Care

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌March 27

Developer:‌ ‌ustwo games

Price:‌ ‌$7.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£5.79‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$11.50‌

From the creators of Monument Valley comes this charming game about travelling the world, fixing antiques. Protagonist Maria has arrived in Bellariva, where there is no lack of broken things, and while it's of the utmost importance that these objects be fixed (record players, ye olde style telephones, unspooled cassettes, old video game consoles) you'll probably spend a bit of time wondering how to fix the townsfolk, too. This was released last year on Apple Arcade, but is now released on PC with mouse and keyboard control in mind.

One Step From Eden

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌March 26

Developer:‌ ‌Thomas Moon Kang

Price:‌ ‌$19.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£14.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$28.95

If the concept of a deckbuilding roguelike appeals but you find them too slow, One Step From Eden is the game you're after. The strategic element arrives from, as you'd expect, building your deck and sagely selecting which of the nine playable characters you'll roll out. But once you're in the heat of battle, One Step From Eden is basically an action game: some Steam reviewers describe it as one part Slay The Spire, one part Mega Man: Battle Network. Whatever the case, Steam reviews are 'Very Positive' with more than 500 reviews files just this week.

Oneiros

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌March 28

Developer:‌ ‌Coal Valley Games

Price:‌ ‌$7.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£5.79‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$11.50‌

Oneiros is a first-person narrative game with puzzle and crafting elements. Oh, and it's weird: protagonist Liam has awakened to what at first feels like a subtly changed world, and that impression is quickly confirmed by a number of factors (chief among these, I'm assuming, is that there are floating islands in the sky). This looks like a fun and surrealistic adventure, especially if you're after an uncanny take on the escape room genre.

Gordian Quest

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌March 27

Developer:‌ ‌Mixed Realms Pte Ltd

Price:‌ ‌$19.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£15.49‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$28.95

Launched into Early Access last week, Gordian Quest is a deckbuilding roguelike for fans of Slay the Spire and Griftlands. The game has six unique character classes and at the moment, these are playable across one act (three more acts will roll out during the Early Access period). If you're a fan of this genre you've got a lot to choose from, but the presentation here is especially cool, if it's dark fantasy you're after. The game is expected to launch out of Early Access "within the next 12 months".

Starport Delta

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌March 28

Developer:‌ ‌Cloudfire Studios

Price:‌ ‌$24.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£19.49‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$35.95

At first glance, Starport Delta looks a lot like SimCity (or nowdays, Cities: Skylines) except you're building a space station instead of a utopian metropolis. Look closer, and you've got something more akin to real-time strategy: it isn't combat focused, but you'll need to make sure your space station is well-protected, and there's the usual lashings of resource management and maintenance to attend to. Apparently there are space worms, too, which is exciting.

