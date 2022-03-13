Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 14, 2022)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games that are launching this year.

Young Souls

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 11

Developer:‌ 1P2P

Launch price:‌ $22.49 ‌|‌ ‌£20.24 |‌ ‌‌AU$32.35

Young Souls is a sidescrolling brawler about orphans Jenn and Tristan, who are on a mission to save a "mysterious scientist" who has served as their father figure. This mission, of course, involves beating the everlovin' bejesus out of everything in their path, and that can be done either solo or via local cooperative play (there's Remote Play Together support, too). It looks arcade-y, and it kinda is, but there are some meaty RPG systems under the hood, with detailed upgrade paths for everything from weapons to accessories. This looks perfect for a couch coop session, but there's enough detail to satisfy a solo playthrough, too.

Distant Worlds 2

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 11

Developer:‌ CodeForce

Launch price:‌ ‌$50 |‌ ‌£33 ‌|‌ ‌AU$69.95

The original Distant Worlds released eight years ago, and this sequel has been in development ever since. If you're a fan of the original, a quick glance at this new pausable 4X strategy sim will be enough to convince you—it looks a lot better. But fans will also know that looks don't particularly matter when it comes to a space strategy game with this much customization and depth, and Distant Worlds 2 ups the ante with "2,000 star systems and tens of thousands of planets, moons and asteorids" to "explore and exploit" as you go about the regular space colonizer activities like resource acquisition, diplomacy, and (failing that) all out war.

Have a Nice Death

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 9

Developer:‌ Magic Design Studios

Launch price:‌ ‌$15 |‌ ‌£11 ‌|‌ ‌AU$20

Launched into Early Access last week, Have a Nice Death is platformer action roguelike where you play Death itself. In a twist vaguely reminiscent of Death's Door, you're employed by Death Incorporated, a company responsible for meting out death "whose employees have run rampant, completely throwing off the balance of souls." That won't do, so it's your job to explore the procedurally-generated headquarters doling out death, as is your wont. Developed by the team responsible for Unruly Heroes, Have a Nice Death will stay in Early Access for about a year, during which time the narrative will get a conclusion, and new "gameplay elements" will be added.

Aztech Forgotten Gods

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌March 10

Developer:‌ Lienzo

Launch price:‌ ‌$30 |‌ ‌£25 |‌ ‌AU$37.45

Aztech Forgotten Gods is described as a "cyber-stone" action adventure game, which explains its application of sci-fi elements to a vaguely Mesoamerican setting. It's a third-person 3D platformer, basically, but with a focus on fast-paced hack and slash combat. Protagonist Actii enjoys lighting quick mobility as she explores "a modern Aztec city" delivering justice to Forgotten Gods. Expect a story-driven affair with its fair share of screen filling boss battles.

Ignited Steel: Mech Tactics

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 10

Developer:‌ Yokaicade

Launch price:‌ ‌$12.74 |‌ ‌£9.68 |‌ ‌AU$18.27

Another roguelike, this time in the form of a turn-based tactics game with mechs. The story is familiar: an A.I. tasked with important duties has gone rogue, and only shit hot mechs can put a stop to it. These mechs, while big and dangerous, also need careful management, because while they use energy to operate, too much energy can destroy them. That dynamic plays a key role in how these turn-based battles play out, but you'll also need to be careful which of the three mech classes you choose to load out with, and who you choose to pilot them matters too.