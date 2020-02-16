Five new Steam games you probably missed (February 17, 2020)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the new games of 2020.

Darksburg

Release: February 12

Developer: Shiro Games

Price: $19.99 | £17.99 | AU$28.95

Darksburg is a cooperative action / survival game by the creators of Northgard and Evoland. Launched into Early Access last week, the action is a blend of action RPG staples and horde mode trappings, with four classes of noble survivor and five of the opposing revenant baddies - you can play as either. Whichever you choose, resource management is going to be a priority, and that's where the survival element of the game apparently comes into play. The PvE appears to be the nuts and bolts of the game, but there's also PvP if you don't play nicely with others. The game's likely to spend around 6-12 months in Early Access, with new characters, levels and modes expected to roll out during that time.

Boris and the Dark Survival

Release: February 10

Developer: Joey Drew Studios

Price: $0.99 | £0.79 | AU$1.50

Here's a top down survival horror game with a comical bent, belonging to the same universe as Bendy and the Ink Machine. You play as Boris the Wolf, who must navigate a creepy old cartoon studio haunted by a "monstrous Ink Demon". There are survival elements (you need to watch your stamina, and you need to eat food) and apparently the levels are randomly generated, so despite the low cost you may get some mileage out of this one.

Florence

Release: February 14

Developer: Mountains

Price: $5.99 | £4.79 | AU$8.50

Released to great acclaim on smartphones last year, Florence is a short (around half-an-hour) narrative driven game about the a young woman and her love interest. According to the Steam description, it takes inspiration from "slice of life" graphic novels and web comics, so you'll be witnessing small, telling scenarios between Florence and Krish wrapped up in "bespoke gameplay vignettes". Definitely worth a look if you missed it on phones and tablets.

I Wanna Maker

Release: February 13

Developer: The Elephant Crew

Price: Free

I Wanna Be The Guy is a notoriously unfair sidescrolling platformer that steals and subverts assets and ideas from classic 8- and 16-bit games of old. It's a ridiculous game: most of us are happy to just watch speedruns of it. But for those among you masochistic enough to love playing it, I Wanna Maker is a free level editor with more than 60 objects and a "flexible" events system (which I take to mean - ways to make seemingly collectable golden coins actually kill the player). I love and loath I Wanna Be The Guy, but it's through-and-through a PC phenomenon, so consider this PC's answer to Mario Maker, I guess.

Kiritan VS Kanitan: Zunda-mochi Defense!

Release: February 13

Developer: Akamurasaki Games

Price: $8.99 | £6.19 | AU$12.95

This is a tower defense game, and make no mistake: there are thousands of these things on Steam. But Kiritan Vs Kanitan has a beautiful and blocky 3D pixel aesthetic that reminds me mostly of 3D Dot Game Heroes (which absolutely must get a PC release, one of these days). Accessibility seems to be the priority here, so don't go in expecting to be stumped. Looks like a great Sunday arvo game.

These games were released between February 10 and February 17 2020.