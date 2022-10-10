Fight a monstrous spider-train when Choo-Choo Charles releases this December

Audio player loading…

Remember this nightmare fuel? Well, it's finally coming out. Train-based open world survival horror game Choo-Choo Charles (opens in new tab) will make its debut on December 9th, 2022, via Steam. It'll come to consoles at a later date.

A horror game where you navigate an open-world island in an old train, upgrade it over time, and use it to fight an evil spider train named Charles. Wishlist Choo-Choo Charles on Steam to be notified when it releases on December 9, 2022! (Link in comments) pic.twitter.com/ff7ZWgitWXOctober 8, 2022 See more

We first reported on Charles, who to be clear is an evil train locomotive with a clownish nightmare face and spider legs, last October. (opens in new tab) At the time, gifs of the train horror went viral all of the normal places people post images and videos of train horrors and video games. At the time, I speculated that Charles may or may not lay eggs. You know, like a spider.

Folks, there are monster eggs in the trailer.

Choo-Choo Charles will be a survival horror game where the player must scavenge parts and upgrade their old locomotive into a mobile war-vehicle capable of taking on and taking down the unrepentantly vicious train-beast that is Charles. The trailer shows off rocket-propelled grenades, heavy cannons, flamethrowers, and machine guns as part of the Charles-fighting arsenal. The trailer also includes spooky people wearing Charles masks, which I can only assume are either a defense mechanism or a Charles-worshipping cult.

Choo-Choo Charles developer Two Star Games is in truth just Gavin Eisenbeisz, a starry-eyed youth who's developing it in Unreal engine and has been very open about the process, posting update videos to YouTube every few months. "It's been a little bit stressful, although I think the stress is mostly adrenaline," he told PC Gamer at the time of Charles' viral debut.

You can find Choo-Choo Charles on Steam (opens in new tab), and you can find Two Star Games on both Steam (opens in new tab) and Itch.io (opens in new tab) and at a buncha other places via its linktree. (opens in new tab)

Two Star Games' older works include My Beautiful Paper Smile (opens in new tab), a hand-drawn horror game, and the free surreal exploration adventure Cloud Climber. (opens in new tab)