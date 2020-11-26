Fall Guys teases its new, bigger winter season

HUGE SHOUT OUT to everyone for working together and completing this puzzle! I'm pleased to announce the theme of #FallGuysSeason3 is...❄️ Fall Guys: Winter Knockout ❄️Or, as I personally like to call it:❄️ Fall Guys goes brrr ❄️ https://t.co/uH7BAT6kjG pic.twitter.com/J7IJdb3rhnNovember 25, 2020

Fall Guys' community director previously teased that work on Season 3 was underway, and now the official Twitter account has announced the theme of the bumble royale's third season: winter.

Fans came across the theme via pieces of a literal puzzle—under the hashtag #JigSawus, 300 twitter users were sent a piece of the promo image, which they then put together to reveal the winter theme. The puzzle assembly even turned into a small race between Twitter users and members of the official Fall Guys Discord.

Further info on the new season has yet to be revealed, but the image teases some appropriately wintry new costumes like a penguin and a snowman and a new mini-game in which players jump through holes in a moving board. Fall Guys' second season launched in October with a medieval theme, but many fans were disappointed with the small number of new games. Since then, Mediatonic has hired more team members to help cope with the large demand for the game, and said that Season 3 would definitely be bigger than Season 2 as a result.