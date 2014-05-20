F.E.A.R. Online enters closed beta next week; applications now open

For those of us who like to feel scared when shooting at things, F.E.A.R. Online will enter closed beta on May 26. The free-to-play shooter is in development by Korean studio Inplay Interactive, and several have already had the opportunity to try the game in its alpha stage. Based on feedback from that period, the studio has added new maps, overhauled the crafting system to allow for "one-of-a-kind weapons", fixed a bunch of bugs and added a new scenario.

According to the game's first announcement last year, F.E.A.R. Online will "focus on several team combat modes spanning over ten ominous maps packed with grotesque details such as still-twitching bodies hanging from meat hooks and messages smeared in blood." Which is just charming. I think we can all agree that one thing sorely lacking in modern free-to-play shooters is bodies hanging from meat hooks.

The May 26 beta can be signed up for on the official F.E.A.R. Online website .

Here's last year's teaser trailer to get you in the mood (or scare you away).