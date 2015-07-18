Evo 2015 this weekend, Ultra Street Fighter IV currently free

I was struggling to think of a way to write about Evo 2015 without my limited fighting game knowledge tripping me up, but luckily Capcom came to my rescue. They've made their Ultra Street Fighter IV free on Steam for the weekend, and (sorta) free games are something we can all appreciate. You can play USFIV for freesies for the next couple of days, and buy it for cheap if you fancy keeping it after that.

Also, hey, Evo 2015 is happening this weekend. The schedule for the big fighting game tournament is here in annoying PDF format, and the list of multiplayer biff-'em-ups this year includes Ultra Street Fighter IV (obviously), Super Smash Bros. Melee, Tekken 7 and Mortal Kombat X. There are a whopping eight Twitch streams covering the event over the next three days.

I wouldn't be surprised if Capcom use Evo 2015 to reveal some Street Fighter V titbits, possibly a new character or two. I'm hoping for Remy from Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike, myself.