Elden Ring system requirements appeared on Steam but were quickly taken down

Elden Ring's Steam page was updated earlier today with entries for the game's minimum system requirements, but they were taken down just hours later and are now listed as "TBD." We took a screenshot of what was up, however, so we can take a look and analyze what they mean and potentially why they were removed.

OS: Windows 10, Windows 11

Windows 10, Windows 11 Processor: Intel Core i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Intel Core i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Memory: 12GB RAM

12GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

Nvidia GeForce 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB DirectX: 12

12 Storage: 60GB

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Right off the bat, it all seems a bit demanding to fit Elden Ring's minimum requirements. FromSoftware games have always tended to be on the more lean and undemanding side, with their most recent release, 2019's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, only requiring a 2011-era i5 2600K processor and a GTX 970 on the low end. Even with Elden Ring's new, more processor-intensive open world, that's a big jump to the 2017 mid-to-low-end i5-8400 and 2020's Ryzen 3 3300X budget processor from AMD.

The writing's been on the wall for a while that eight gigs of RAM won't be enough for triple-A gaming going forward, but 12 GB being the minimum for Elden Ring again doesn't sound quite right. As for the minimum graphics requirement of a GTX 1060 or RX 580, it's hard to say. It still seems a bit steep, but I could see those cards as being the minimum for 1080p 60 fps gameplay. If you're still holding on to your GTX 960 or 970, I'd imagine you'll still be able to run Elden Ring at a suboptimal but acceptable frame rate/resolution.

My guess is that this list actually reflects the game's recommended requirements for 1080p and 60 fps rather than the minimum spec needed to run, but it's possible it was just completely off-base. I've reached out to Bandai Namco for more information and will update if I receive a reply—in the meantime, if your rig doesn't quite measure up to these requirements, I wouldn't panic just yet.