Eidos reveals Deus Ex: Mankind Divided system requirements

Just a couple of weeks ahead of its release, Eidos Montreal has announced the Deus Ex: Mankind Divided system requirements, as well as the start time of preloading on Steam.

First things first, the hardware:

The Alex D. spec:

OS: Windows 7 SP1 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD equivalent

RAM: 8GB

Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2GB) or Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2GB)

Storage: 45GB

The JC Denton spec:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770K or AMD FX 8350 Wraith

RAM: 16GB

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 480 or Nvidia GTX 970

Storage: 55GB (including DLC)

That “including DLC” qualifier is interesting because it might fairly lead you to ask, “What DLC?” I don't think much has been said about it thus far, but a Deus Ex: Mankind Divided season pass is also available for pre-purchase on Steam for $30/£25. Unfortunately, there's no indication as to what it will actually include: The Steam description says only that it is “composed of Narrative DLCs and in-game items, [and] is loaded with content that will help to further flesh out the lore of the Deus Ex Universe.”

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided preloading on Steam will begin at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/5 pm BST/6pm CEST on August 19, four days ahead of its release on August 23.