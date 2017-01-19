EA to run second independent Play event during E3 2017

Last year, EA eschewed E3's booming show floor to instead host a separate event next door to the LA Convention Centre—where the main event takes place. This year, the publisher will do the same, hosting another EA-exclusive Play event in the Hollywood Palladium from June 10-12.

EA's games will likely feature in Sony and Microsoft's booths, however EA will not have a designated stall within the main arena itself.

"Whether in person or online, EA PLAY 2017 will connect fans around the world to EA’s biggest new games through live broadcasts, community content, competitions and more," says EA in a statement. "Those that can attend in Hollywood will experience hands-on gameplay, live entertainment and much more."

Similar to last year's event, those who can't make it in person can tune in online via livestreams.

So, what will EA be showing at its bespoke event? Its annually-updated sports games—such as FIFA—are a shoe-in, and with Star Wars Battlefront 2 expected later this year I'd hazard a guess that it'll make an appearance too.

Of course, Mass Effect: Andromeda lands in March so perhaps word of DLC might make it to Hollywood. Might we even hear something on Dragon Age 4? Let the speculation begin.