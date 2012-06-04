EA E3 2012 conference livestream and liveblog

If you're anything like us, you're watching stuttering videostreams of this year's big E3 press conference and thinking: "What I really need right now is some sarcastic commentary to offset all this enthusiasm and happiness."

This is exactly what we'll aim to provide below, in PC Gamer's EA liveblog. The conference will start at 1pm PST / 9pm GMT, but we've been being glib since about things long before that. Check out the team's unfiltered analysis and commentary below, alongside a live video feed. We've kicked things off early just in case anything explodes. It's E3, it could happen.