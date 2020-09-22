Drake Hollow, from the makers of The Flame in the Flood, comes to PC on October 1

Drake Hollow, the next game from The Flame in the Flood studio The Molasses Flood, was supposed to be out in July, and if you happened to be eagerly awaiting its arrival, you'll know that it didn't happen. It did make it to the Xbox One console in August, however, and the team announced today that it will finally arrive on PC on October 1.

Set in a "blighted mirror of our world" called the Hollow, Drake Hollow is a "cooperative action village-building game" in which players take care of vegetable people named Drakes, keeping them fed, sheltered, entertained, and protected from the beasts looking to do them harm. You'll need to set up supply routes, craft items and build up your camp, and fend off hordes of enemies with weapons including tennis rackets, weed sprayers, nail guns, and a leg taken from an old chair.

There's also apparently something deeper going on, as exploring the Hollow will reveal "mysteries and rewards," and ultimately pushes you to "unravel the peculiar and ancient connection between The Hollow and our own world."

James said when Drake Hollow was announced in 2019 that it sounded a bit like Fortnite Save the World, and the Xbox One launch trailer up above looks a lot like it too, from the basic visual style to the lineup of four oddly-armed characters looking out at a world overrun by monsters. But the veggie-people babysitting element is a twist, and their undeniable adorability will no doubt give players added incentive to hold the line.

Drake Hollow will be available on PC on Steam and the Microsoft Store, and you can find out more at drakehollow.com.