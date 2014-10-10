Dragon Age: Inquisition system requirements revealed

"Made for PC Gamers by PC Gamers" is the title of the brief teaser attached to this post, and according to EA, Dragon Age: Inquisition is "fine-tuned for excellent mouse and keyboard play," supports 4K resolution, AMD's Mantle, and various visual and interface options. But gamers who don't bring the latest-and-greatest hardware to the table have a more fundamental question to deal with: Will it run?

Here's what you need if you want to play:

Recommended:

OS: Windows 7 or 8.1 64-bit

CPU: AMD six core CPU @ 3.2 GHz, Intel quad core CPU @ 3.0 GHz

System RAM: 8 GB

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon HD 7870 or R9 270, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660

Graphics Memory: 3 GB

Hard Drive: 26 GB

DirectX 11

Or, if you're playing on a slightly older setup, here are the minimum system requirements:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 or 8.1 64-bit

CPU: AMD quad core CPU @ 2.5 GHz, Intel quad core CPU @ 2.0 GHz

System RAM: 4 GB

Graphics CARD: AMD Radeon HD 4870, NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT

Graphics Memory: 512 MB

Hard Drive: 26 GB

DirectX 10

I don't think it's ever a particularly good idea to try running a game with a minimum-spec machine, but the baseline for Inquisition really is quite low—low enough that it should theoretically run reasonably well on any decently-equipped gaming rig, even one that's a few years old. BioWare also released four new screens from the PC version of the game, and they do look awfully pretty.

Dragon Age: Inquisition comes out on November 18.