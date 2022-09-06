Here's when Disney Dreamlight Valley unlocks in your timezone

Audio player loading…

With Disney Dreamlight Valley (opens in new tab)'s release almost upon us, you might be wondering exactly when you can jump into this magical sim. In a world shared by both Pixar and traditional Disney characters, you'll need to complete quests and overcome challenges and puzzles as you unlock different Realms in a bid to save the valley.

If you've already sunk some time into the character creator (opens in new tab) and you're itching to get started, here is a list of the Disney Dreamlight Valley release times broken down by region.

Are you ready for game day? Purchase, Preload.... and LAUNCH times are now available for all platforms!If there is no purchase time listed, that means that platform currently supports Pre-Ordering.We'll see you in the Valley SOON! pic.twitter.com/rbksdUYVS4September 2, 2022 See more

Disney Dreamlight Valley release times

Disney Dreamlight Valley releases on September 6. The tweet above shows a list of unlock times for every platform, but we've broken down the relevant ones into an easy-to-read list below:

Steam / Epic Games Store / Microsoft Store release times:

Los Angeles: 6 am PST

6 am PST New York: 9 am EST

9 am EST London: 2 pm BST

2 pm BST Paris: 3 pm CEST

3 pm CEST Sydney: 11 pm AEST

You'll need around 10GB of free space to download and install Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you've already bought the game from the Microsoft Store, you can start pre-loading now. Steam and Epic users will need to wait until the times listed above.