Here's when Disney Dreamlight Valley unlocks in your timezone

By Sarah James
Get ready to start your magical adventure.

Disney Dreamlight Valley - A player wearing a pirate hat and coat taking a selfie with Ariel.
(Image credit: Gameloft)
With Disney Dreamlight Valley (opens in new tab)'s release almost upon us, you might be wondering exactly when you can jump into this magical sim. In a world shared by both Pixar and traditional Disney characters, you'll need to complete quests and overcome challenges and puzzles as you unlock different Realms in a bid to save the valley.

If you've already sunk some time into the character creator (opens in new tab) and you're itching to get started, here is a list of the Disney Dreamlight Valley release times broken down by region.  

Disney Dreamlight Valley release times 

Disney Dreamlight Valley releases on September 6. The tweet above shows a list of unlock times for every platform, but we've broken down the relevant ones into an easy-to-read list below:

Steam / Epic Games Store / Microsoft Store release times:

  • Los Angeles: 6 am PST
  • New York: 9 am EST
  • London: 2 pm BST
  • Paris: 3 pm CEST
  • Sydney: 11 pm AEST

You'll need around 10GB of free space to download and install Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you've already bought the game from the Microsoft Store, you can start pre-loading now. Steam and Epic users will need to wait until the times listed above. 

Sarah James

