Dishonored comics and novels are on the way

A lot of time has passed between the end of Dishonored and the beginning of Dishonored 2. You can tell, because Emily Kaldwin, the young Empress you saved from schemers in the first game, is now all grown up, and a supernatural assassin in her own right. Some of what took place in those intervening years will be revealed in a four-part comic series from Titan Comics, as well as through a trilogy of novels.

Titan explained on its blog that the comics will feature Corvo, “now a little older and perhaps a little wiser," seeking an apprentice to continue his legacy. "But when confronted by an impossible face from his past, the supernaturally-gifted assassin finds himself drawn once again into an otherworldly conspiracy, one that threatens to shake the very foundations of his ancient city.”

The comics are being written by Gordon Rennie, who has previously worked on titles including 2000 AD mainstays Judge Dredd and Rogue Trooper, and illustrated by Andrea Olimpieri and Marcelo Maiolo. The first issue is set to come out on August 3, followed by releases on September 7, September 29, and October 19, just ahead of the launch of Dishonored 2 on November 11. All four issues will be collected into a graphic novel set to come out just after, on November 29.

The Dishonored novels, meanwhile, will debut in September with Adam Christopher's The Corroded Man, which will “bridge the gap” between the first game and the second. The second and third books, which will continue the stories of both Emily and Corvo, are slated for release sometime in 2017.

