Devolver Digital will host a free 'picnic event' at this year's E3

Devolver Digital—the publisher that's redefining videogame publishing—will host a free event at this year's E3. Named Indie Picnic, the showcase will feature "artisanal indie games [and] music" and will run between 11am and 7pm during all three days of the conference.

To be hosted in the parking lot opposite the LA Convention Centre, flashing your E3 badge will grant you access to the Indie Picnic—which will star a number of playable indie games and demos.

Here's the publisher with the skinny:

"Indie Picnic includes the Devolver Public Access area, offering a hand-selected lineup of stellar indie game demos from Devolver Digital and extended families Indie MEGABOOTH, X-Split, and Gambitious, with hardware for the event sponsored by NVIDIA, Logitech and Alienware.

"The Devolver Public Access area will also include choice music, food trucks, cold beverages, an indie arcade by Polycade, and carnival games with prizes provided by Special Reserve Games. Devolver's usual by-appointment-only game demo oasis will still be located in the back lot."

And here's Devolver co-founder Mike Watson: "This is the week the entire industry and fans everywhere celebrate video games as entertainment and art with numerous events now happening across Los Angeles," says Watson. "Indie Picnic is our way of giving back to the fans and celebrating a mutual love for games and art."

This year, for the first time, E3 is open to the public. But if you can't make it along, Devolver's Indie Picnic will be livestreamed in its entirety on June 13—15.