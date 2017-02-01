Desync gameplay trailer reveals February launch date

The neon, sci-fi FPS Desync didn't quite make the 2016 release it was aiming for, but it's coming pretty close. Publisher Adult Swim Games announced today that it will be out on February 28, and released a new trailer showcasing its high-speed, Tron-meets-Bulletstorm gameplay.

"Desync is an intense, single-player first person shooter that begs you to play dangerously and creatively," the accompanying announcement says. "Switch weapons and move masterfully to unleash Attack Sequences—special moves that deal bonus damage and effects. Launch an enemy into a trap with a well-placed shotgun blast, then destroy another while they’re in the air. Think quickly and discover new combinations to maximize your score and decimate the leaderboards."

We played a little Desync at PAX Australia in October 2015, and even then it was impressive, if punishing. As Shaun put it, "Managing the scarce shotgun ammunition, administering rare health buffs and hitting the shift key to dodge enemies is a lot to parse at once, but that’s where the appeal of Desync lay: it’s relentless."

The system requirements are pleasantly minimal, too: I don't know if these are final (although at this point I think they must be), but according to Steam all you'll need to play is a 2.4GHz dual-core CPU, 2GB RAM, and Windows 7. A purchase option isn't available yet, but Adult Swim said Desync will sell for $15.